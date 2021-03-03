WINCHESTER — With the imminent arrival of spring, people are eager to go outside and shake off a year’s worth of pandemic boredom.
For many, starting a vegetable or flower garden at home seems like a great way to enjoy the great outdoors. All you need are seeds, dirt, water and sunshine. How hard could it be?
Julie Olechnicki, garden center supervisor for the Southern States Co-op stores in Winchester and Stephens City, said the answer to that question depends on how much planning and maintenance a person is willing to do.
The first priority for novice gardeners is finding the best spot in the yard for a garden or flowerbed.
“You’re going to want to make sure you have enough sunlight, maybe have a soil test done to see what kinds of nutrients are there,” Olechnicki said. “If it’s rocky, dusty, take that into consideration.”
Even if a prospective gardener doesn’t have good dirt for growing, he or she can still get in the game by buying raised garden beds or planting containers and filling them with potting soil, Olechnicki said.
It’s important to check a desired gardening spot throughout the day to determine how much sunlight it receives, how much wind blows through the area and how well it drains during heavy showers. Also, make sure the selected spot is close to a water source — a lesson Olechnicki said she learned the hard way when she started a garden in an area she couldn’t reach with a water hose. As a result, she had to carry buckets of water to the plants.
For vegetable gardens, she said, plant selection is extremely important because at harvest time no one wants to be stuck with a bunch of produce they can’t eat. For example, Olechnicki said she was eager to grow tomatoes, but she later regretted her decision.
“I don’t even eat a lot of tomatoes, so what the heck was I going to do with all of them?” she asked. “So think about what you’re going to want to eat.”
Another common pitfall for first-timers is wanting to grow a wide variety of plants in a confined space. Some plants — rhododendrons, sunflowers, corn, cucumbers, melons and so on — require a lot of room to grow and can hog so much sunshine, water and nutrients that smaller plants get choked out.
“Definitely research your varieties,” she said, noting that the sizes of plants at maturity are printed on seed packets or can be found online.
Olechnicki said the best advice for novice gardeners is to “keep it simple, maybe four to five different types of plants.” In the moderate climate of the Northern Shenandoah Valley, top suggestions for easy-to-grow vegetables include lettuce, kale, spinach, radishes and bush beans. People looking for low-maintenance flowers should consider pansies, dahlias, gaillardias (blanket flowers) and tulips.
“A lot of it is trial and error,” Olechnicki said. “Your neighbor might be able to grow great tomatoes but you can’t. It’s all very individualized. Try it one year; if it doesn’t work, try it a different way next year.”
Also, keep in mind that gardens need frequent attention throughout the spring, summer and fall. Olechnicki said it’s best to start with a small vegetable garden or flowerbed so growers can see how well they’ll be able to keep up with frequent chores like weeding, fertilizing, applying pesticides and watering.
If unanticipated problems arise during growing season, she said solutions can typically be found on Google. But perhaps the best way to get answers is from local professionals like Olechnicki, who splits her time between the Southern States stores at 447 Amherst St. in Winchester and 5784 Valley Pike near Stephens City.
“I love it when people come in here and ask me questions,” she said. “It just makes my day.”
