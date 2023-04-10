BERRYVILLE — The Josephine School Community Museum is planning this year’s Juneteenth celebration for June 17 at the Clarke County Ruritan Fairgrounds.
Juneteenth marks the day in 1865 when federal troops arrived in Galveston following the Civil War and seized control of Texas, which ultimately led to freedom for all enslaved people.
In 2021, Congress declared June 19 a federal holiday to observe Juneteenth and commemorate emancipation.
That day falls on a Monday this year. Hence, the local observance is scheduled two days earlier, on a Saturday, to enable people to celebrate the holiday during the weekend, when they have time off from work.
The museum, inside the former Josephine City School on Josephine Street in Berryville, is on the National Register of Historic Places. It’s mission is to promote the history of African-Americans in Clarke County.
The upcoming festival is designed to educate and inform the public about the African-American experience from 1865 until now through exhibits, videos, speakers and performers.
Dorothy Davis, a museum board member, said food, arts and crafts, music, children’s entertainment and other fun will be part of this year’s celebration.
“Popular acts will return along with new. exciting features,” Davis said.
The lineup hasn’t yet been fully determined. However, Davis said members of the Buffalo soldiers, the first peacetime all African-American regiments in the regular U.S. Army, will return this year.
A new attraction, she said, will be a presentation by local architectural historian Maral Kalbian on African-American historical sites throughout the Northern Shenandoah Valley.
Volunteers are needed to help with the event, which is open to the public. Anyone interested in volunteering, or who wants more information, can send an email to hamletrhw@aol.com.
Media personalities Allison Seymour and Marc Clarke will emcee activities. Seymour is a morning news anchor with CBS affiliate WUSA-TV (Channel 9) in Washington. Clarke, her husband, hosts television shows on a Baltimore, Maryland station.
Virginia Humanities recently awarded the museum $5,000 to help with planning and promoting the Juneteenth celebration.
Since 1974, the organization has provided financial support to projects highlighting the state’s history, people, communities and cultural traditions.
Such projects “help us better understand issues that impact the lives of Virginians in the present day,” Virginia Humanities Executive Director Matthew Gibson said in a news release.
The grant will be “a tremendous help,” Davis said, toward putting on this year’s Juneteenth celebration.
