BERRYVILLE — Plans for a Juneteenth celebration at the Clarke County Ruritan Fairgrounds are proceeding.
Juneteenth is a federal holiday established by Congress last year to commemorate the emancipation of slaves and celebrate African American culture.
This year, the holiday officially will be observed on Monday, June 20. To make it easier for people to attend the local celebration, organizers plan to hold it on Saturday, June 18.
The nonprofit Josephine School Community Museum, Josephine Improvement Association (JIA) and Clarke County Training School & Johnson-Williams High School Reunion Association are the organizers.
Dorothy Davis, a museum board member, said the all-day event is intended to attract people “from far and wide” — not only Clarke County, but also Winchester, Frederick County and Warren County, as well as Jefferson County and Berkeley County in West Virginia and beyond.
Educational and cultural activities will be part of the celebration, as will food, arts and crafts, music by area band Souled Out and other entertainment.
Performers, artisans, craft-makers and other vendors continue to be sought.
There will be things for the entire family to enjoy, Davis pledged.
However, the event’s focus will be on celebrating the freedom that African Americans enjoy today, she said.
During the Civil War, President Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863. It asserted that “all persons held as slaves within the rebellious states are, and henceforward shall be, free.”
Not all slaves immediately gained their freedom.
The proclamation only applied to places under Confederate rule, not to border states or rebel areas under Union control and which held slaves. And, many slaves fled behind Union lines as Northern troops moved into the South. Slavery continued in Texas as people elsewhere who supported it moved there, thinking it was a safe haven for them, according to history.com.
Juneteenth is an abbreviation of June 19. On that date in 1865, federal troops arrived in Galveston and seized control of Texas, which ultimately led to freedom for all slaves, the website shows.
“To many African Americans, this is our Independence Day,” Davis said of Juneteenth. “While it is a day of joy, it is also a reminder of our nation’s history, how far we have come and how far we have yet to go.”
“Let’s celebrate our freedom with the unique traditions of such a rich, vibrant culture,” she added.
Davis encourages people to visit juneteenth2022.myevent.com to learn more about the celebration. More details will be announced as activities are finalized.
