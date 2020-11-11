WINCHESTER — Developers have updated a proposal for a major residential subdivision near Winchester Medical Center, but it remains to be seen if it's ready for prime time.
Healthcare Development Partners (HDP) of Chicago is seeking permission to build a $62 million subdivision at the site of the former Frederick County Middle School at 441 Linden Drive.
The original proposal called for 160 townhouse and duplex units for individuals and families, and another 160 age-restricted apartments for active adults. During its work session on Tuesday afternoon, the Winchester Planning Commission learned that HDP has offered to cut 14 to 17 of the townhouse and duplex units in order to reduce the development's potential impact on local roads and schools.
The change was made in response to the commission's decision last month to table HDP's proposal due to concerns raised about increased traffic, parking availability, the expense of educating more children in Winchester Public Schools and the amount of green space associated with the project.
Lowering the number of units that could accommodate growing families increases the project's overall green space and lessens the development's potential traffic and financial impacts, Winchester Planning Director Timothy Youmans said.
A financial impact study submitted by HDP in September showed that approximately 52 school-age children are expected to live in the new townhouses and duplexes. Adding that many children to the city school system would cost $383,651 per year, and providing emergency and infrastructure services to the site would cost an additional $509,890 per year. Those expenses, which would be offset by an estimated $1,402,325 in annual taxes paid by the subdivision and its residents, are now expected to decrease because of the reduction in the number of proposed townhouses and duplexes, Youmans said.
HDP has also realigned the subdivision's private roads and access points to lessen the overall traffic impacts on Linden Drive and Caroline Street, the two roads that subdivision residents are expected to use more than any others.
According to a traffic impact study submitted to the city last month, HDP's proposed development would generate an estimated 1,787 vehicle trips per day, compared to 1,459 per day when the property operated as a public school. A new study, expected to be submitted to the city's Planning Department within the next few days, will most likely reduce the anticipated vehicle trips because more than a dozen residential units have been excised from the proposal.
Additionally, HDP has altered its designs to include up to 600 parking spaces for subdivision residents and to create a large community park that increases the project's total green space to as much as 45% of the 22.7-acre site.
"Staff does feel that's a superior plan," Youmans said.
"I like it a whole lot more," Commissioner David Ray added.
HDP has not shared its updated proposal with people who already live near the former Frederick County Middle School, but Youmans said the information is available for viewing on the city of Winchester's website. Residents may share their thoughts about the revisions when the commission continues a public hearing on the project on Nov. 17 in Rouss City Hall.
Attending Tuesday afternoon’s Winchester Planning Commission work session, which was held via videoconference, were Chairman Mark Loring, Vice Chairman John Tagnesi and members Leesa Mayfield, Paul Richardson, Lacey Burnett, Brandon Pifer and David Ray.
