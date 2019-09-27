BERRYVILLE — Plans for the development of more than 80 new homes on the town's north side have resumed after an economic downturn a decade ago halted the project.
Wednesday night, the Berryville Area Development Authority (BADA) approved a final plat for the Shenandoah Crossing subdivision, to be developed on 42 acres at the southeast corner of Harry Byrd Highway (Va. 7) and North Buckmarsh Street (U.S. 340). The vote was unanimous among the four members of the panel who were present, despite concerns voiced by more than a half-dozen people during a public hearing.
The BADA advises Berryville Town Council and the Clarke County Board of Supervisors on matters pertaining to development in Berryville's Annexation Area B, which includes properties on the north and south sides of the town. The authority also approves or denies subdivision, site plan and boundary line adjustment applications.
The BADA approved the subdivision, with conditions, before the economic downturn occurred. One of the major conditions was that Fairfax Street be developed prior to the certificate of occupancy for any house being issued. That would keep traffic from having to enter and exit the subdivision from just one access point, the Darbybrook subdivision on Petal Drive.
One of the nation's largest home-building companies, D.R. Horton Inc., currently owns the 41.2 acres where Shenandoah Crossing will be developed. The company must finish the construction of Fairfax Street, according to Christy Dunkle, assistant town manager for community development and operations.
A portion of the street that already is built connects North Buckmarsh and North Church streets, two of Berryville's major thoroughfares. So "it's a pretty important part of transportation (system) connectivity" within the town, Dunkle said.
Shenandoah Crossing's acreage was annexed into Berryville in the mid-2000s.
According to the BADA's agenda packet, D.R. Horton plans to divide the land into 82 single-family residential lots of no less than 12,500 square feet. Houses to be developed on the lots are to cost roughly between $350,000 and $450,000, depending on their floor plans.
Brian Prater, a Prince William County lawyer who spoke during the meeting on the company's behalf, said D.R. Horton hopes to complete the first phase of development and start building houses by the end of next year. He said the company intends to create a website for the subdivision within the next few months.
Dunkle noted, however, that the company still is in the process of handling some matters necessary before development starts, such as obtaining a stormwater permit from the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality.
A homeowner's association will be formed to oversee stormwater management and open space in the subdivision, she said.
Population growth and potential traffic problems were among concerns voiced by speakers during the hearing.
"We have a close community," said resident Harry Sunderland. "Keep this town small. I don't want it to become another Purcellville."
Purcellville, a town in Loudoun County along Va. 7 about 15 miles east of Berryville, has grown as the county has become a suburb of Washington, D.C.
Several residents said they would like to see natural buffers, such as trees, installed between Shenandoah Crossing and nearby homes. Others expressed concerns about traffic and construction debris.
BADA member David Weiss, the board of supervisors' chairman and Buckmarsh District representative, noted that Shenandoah Crossing will be in his district. He said local officials and D.R. Horton staff should talk with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) to find out what it is willing to do to control traffic movement through the area.
BADA Chairman Allen Kitselman said that from an economic perspective, towns must grow over the long run in order to survive.
Still, "the reason why this is a great place," he said of Berryville and Clarke County, "is because we plan for smart growth."
Another member of the panel, Matthew Bass, said he doesn't want to see Berryville grow to the size of Purcellville, either.
Berryville has about 4,000 residents. Purcellville is about twice the size, and it has more development, such as chain stores and restaurants.
But "growth is a must," Bass said. "You look at shutters on Main Street and wonder why (there are vacant storefronts). We need a few more people to sustain" Berryville over time.
Bass made the motion to approve the final subdivision plat, and Parker seconded it.
D.R. Horton also owns acreage next to the Shenandoah Crossing site where it plans to establish another subdivision, Fellowship Square. Town officials currently are reviewing plans for that development, Dunkle said.
Absent from the meeting were BADA members George Ohrstrom and Kathy Smart.
