WINCHESTER — While most people are dreaming of a white Christmas, dedicated gardeners are eagerly anticipating the return of another growing season.
Sari Carp of Sustainability Matters, a conservation group formed in Shenandoah County in January 2018, fondly refers to these die-hard growers as “plant nerds” and says they’re always thinking about how to cultivate healthier, heartier specimen, regardless of the date on the calendar.
“Plant nerds need to start plants early. Otherwise, they won’t root,” said Carp, executive director of the nonprofit organization.
That’s why Sustainability Matters is shrugging off winter’s cold to host a Houseplant and Seed Swap from 2 to 4 p.m. Jan. 19 in Winchester.
The free event is open to everyone with a green thumb, Carp said, and it’s an excellent opportunity for gardeners to shift their focus to house plants while waiting for spring’s outdoor growing season to return.
Participants are asked to bring their own seeds and cuttings to share with other growers. In exchange, they’ll be allowed to take home plants and seeds provided by others who share their passion for gardening.
Each person’s donated items will be given an assessed value by volunteers at the event, and attendees will be allowed to pick other donated items worth an equal amount. However, Carp said, Sustainability Matters tends to be pretty flexible with trades.
“The rule is, basically, don’t come in with a seed packet and expect a truckload of plants,” she said.
The Houseplant and Seed Swap will feature live music from Plant-Based Jam, and representatives from the Polka Dot Pot of Winchester will be on hand to assist anyone who wants to paint their own planter for a small fee.
Even though the event is over a month away, Carp said gardeners need to start preparing their seeds and cuttings now. Participants who bring in live plants or seedlings are encouraged to reuse older pots rather than buying new ones, and all seeds have to be carefully sorted, divided and individually packaged.
The Houseplant and Seed Swap will be held at Winchester Brew Works at 320 N. Cameron St., so Carp said attendees will have the option of enjoying an adult beverage while perusing the assortment of plants and seeds offered for exchange.
For more information about the event or Sustainability Matters, visit facebook.com/SustainabilityMattersVA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.