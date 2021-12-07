WINCHESTER — A plaque unveiled Monday outside the Winchester Police Department will help police and residents remember Officer Hunter Anderson Edwards who died in the line of duty in 2018.
“It will forever serve as a reminder of the police officer, husband, father, son, grandson and friend that Hunter was to so many,” Police Chief John R. Piper told a crowd of about 75 people that included Edwards’ family, Winchester dispatchers, firefighters, police, prosecutors and Frederick County Sheriff’s Office deputies. “Hunter’s life and his ultimate sacrifice will be a permanent part of this department and of this city.”
The 30-year-old Stephens City resident was hired in 2014. Besides being a patrol officer, Edwards was a member of the Civil Disturbance Unit and SWAT team. He fatally crashed when his cruiser hydroplaned on an icy patch of East Jubal Early Drive while responding to a call to back up fellow officers on Nov. 24, 2018.
Edwards’ memorial is located on the traffic circle outside the police department’s Timbrook Public Safety Building at 231 E. Piccadilly St., which is named for fallen city officer Ricky Timbrook, who was killed in the line of duty in 1999.
The inscription on Edwards’ memorial says he was a role model “known for his focus on protecting the community and faithfully serving the citizens of Winchester.” Piper said the memorial is part of a promise made at Edwards’ funeral to his family and friends to always remember him and his supreme sacrifice.
The memorial is the second for Edwards. In September of last year, a 4-foot long, 2-foot wide, 1,000-pound granite bench in his memory was dedicated in a garden outside the department. It cost about $1,500 and was paid for with donated money.
The plaque is in an approximately 3-foot long, 4-foot-high concrete base. The memorial cost nearly $20,000 and was constructed by Clarksburg, West Virginia-based Wolfe’s Excavating. Piper said it took about a month to build, and he thanked the company for donating some of its materials and services.
The plaque for the Officer Hunter A. Edwards Memorial Circle dedicated on Monday is temporary. A bronze plaque is expected to be installed at the end of January by Winchester-based FastSigns.
Anne Berry Wade, Edwards’ mother, said the memorial circle in her son’s memory is symbolic of the close circle of friends that Edwards had in the department.
“Hunter rarely talked about arrests that he made at work or bad situations that he encountered there,” she said. “What he did talk about was his friends.”
In emphasizing the value of appreciating the importance of friendship and the preciousness of life, Wade quoted children’s author Theodore Geisel, better known as Dr. Seuss.
“Sometimes you’ll never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory,” she said. “Thank you so much for honoring Hunter’s memory.”
Tara Edwards, Edwards’ wife, said in an interview that she and her 7-year-old son Landon are coping as well as could be expected with their loss. “Time heals it, but it doesn’t get any easier,” she said.
While policing was a major part of his life, Edwards said there was a lot more to her husband.
“He was always fun, laughing and caring,” she said. “He was probably one of the most caring people I’ve known.”
