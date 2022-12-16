Brian Daly’s Plasticville village is not that different from typical miniature displays and train sets holiday celebrators put up each year to celebrate the season. It has buildings, roads and a locomotive encircling the town. The village was founded decades ago as a Christmas tradition by Daly’s parents when the Frederick County resident was a boy in Newark, New Jersey.
What sets Daly’s collection apart from others is that the story behind it gives meaning to the expression “it takes a village to raise a child.” Daly’s Plasticville is significant not because the plastic parts have held up over time, but because of the hands that have touched it and the vision of those who put it together. The village has been a part of his life in one way or another as he grew from son to father to grandfather.
Plasticville toy buildings, figurines and infrastructure were originally made by a company called Bachmann Industries in the mid-1940s, according to the Plasticville webpage tandem-associates.com. Manufacturing shifted to China in the 1980s, but the 1950s architectural building style has remained the same.
Daly and his three siblings were introduced to Plasticville one holiday season around 1950 when his father, Joseph, brought home a simple farmhouse. The basic tan house with a red roof, red shutters, red door and red window frames didn’t immediately impress Brian. But his parents knew they would be adding one building to the collection each year to build out the village — a church, gas station, fire station, airport and more.
Brian’s mother Josephine meticulously customized some pieces with paint, carefully adding colored costumes to the figurines or accenting a building with a splash of personality.
As Brian grew, so did the collection.
He started to relish the spectacle and experience. His father would put up the base structure. Then his mother would place the buildings. “It’s something me and my mom did together. Out of me and my siblings, I was the right age for it. She would arrange things and rearrange things. She’d place the little people about and find a spot for the dog,” Daly says.
Soon, the town “spread to an 8 foot by 8 foot square that we built over the living room furniture of our five-room walk up apartment in Newark,” Daly says. He explains that the village base was relatively tall because it had to fit over the couch. When family and neighbors visited during the holidays, they knew fancy footwork may be necessary to get around the giant obstacle that left scant places to walk — let alone to sit — in the living room. Daly fondly remembers that revelers would always go admire the festive village and then congregate in the kitchen.
When Daly was in 8th grade, his father died of a heart attack. He and his mother displayed the village after his father died, but he says it wasn’t the same.
Plasticville was boxed up.
Daly got married. He and his wife Rachel had two children. Daly’s mother died soon after.
The little village with the big spirit sat idle in Daly’s basement for 35 years. He referred to the village every so often, always meaning to show his daughters, but he never got down there to open the boxes. One year when they were in high school, he pulled out a few of the buildings. But it wasn’t enough to conjure the village’s spirit.
When Daly’s first grandbaby was on the way, he decided it was time. Time to rebuild the town. Time to showcase the future-oriented thinking his parents put into the collection. His daughters never knew their grandfather and their grandmother died when they were young. It was time for them to get to know his parents a little better. He wanted to give them a glimpse into their grandparents’ personalities and feel the love and excitement he did as a boy.
“For me, it’s personal history,” Daly says. “I thought I was bringing it out for my grandchildren. But, really, I wanted my daughters to see it even though they were in their 30s at the time.”
He secretly put it together in his basement in 2012. Following in his mother’s footsteps, he customized a few village landmarks to welcome those who joined his family over the years. The runways at Daly’s Plasticville airport are numbered with the addresses Daly lived in with his siblings. He created a billboard for Pumpkinville, a place in Northern Virginia where his daughters liked to go in the fall when they were growing up.
All told, there are 42 buildings in Plasticville. There is a farmer’s market, greenhouse, toll booth, fancy homes and humble abodes. The cathedral has a bell so bright that it shines like it did fresh out of the box. A country church and diners surround the first bare-bones farmhouse Daly’s father brought home to that Newark apartment.
There are also 53 hand-painted, unique Plasticville residents milling about town. To Daly, the people are very important and integral to the warmth of his Plasticville experience.
When he revealed the village to family, friends and neighbors 10 years ago, it was well received. A neighbor brought him a new piece, while another started a village of their own. His brother, daughters and wife also appreciated it. With those interactions came newfound friendships and connections. The village drew in and continues to bring people together in the way Daly remembered from his childhood. That pleases him.
While Daly cannot predict the future of his village, this much he knows: “Traditions change as each family member is added.” He seems OK with that. Instead of putting up the display once a year as a Christmas tradition, he decided to keep it up year-round for his grandchildren to explore.
In Daly’s Plasticville, it is the village — the family, the friends and all the individual stories and kindnesses that are shared — which give meaning to life. Sometimes memories are boxed up like forgotten holiday decorations. But Daly knows he is lucky to have had the time, space and the inspiration to be connected with others that enabled him to open the stored boxes, put the pieces together and share.
“The trains were secondary. It was the town that mattered,” says Daly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.