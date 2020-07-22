ABOVE: Campers in Shenandoah University head baseball coach Kevin Anderson’s baseball day camp practice their pitching motions while standing on the first base line at Bridgeforth Field in Jim Barnett Park. Some 13 children ages 7-9 participated Tuesday. At right is Ryan McDonough, 9, of Centreville, who was attending the camp for the fourth year. LEFT: With the temperature approaching 90 degrees, Landon Haines, 8, of Winchester, hydrates during a water break while participating in the camp.
