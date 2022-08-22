Playing with Grandma

Retired area teacher of 29 years Anna Robinson of Winchester plays with her granddaughter, London, 22 months, at the small playground on Stewart Street in front of the building at 333 W. Cork St. on Monday.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.