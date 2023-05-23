BERRYVILLE — Clarke County High School (CCHS) senior Julianna Marie Pledgie was awarded the third annual Rosemont Leadership Scholarship during Senior Recognition Night on Sunday.
Other nominees were seniors Carleigh Janae Kidrick, Ella Grace O’Donnell and Graham Worden Wolford.
The $10,000 scholarship is the largest given by the Clarke County Education Foundation (CCEF), an independent body that raises funds to expand educational opportunities for students and staff in the county’s public schools. The scholarship’s purpose, according to Executive Director Beth Williams, is to honor the upcoming graduate thought to have the greatest leadership potential.
Biff Genda, owner of Historic Rosemont in Berryville, donates $5,000 toward the scholarship each year in exchange for CCEF matching that amount.
The scholarship is designed to be an honor for students to aspire to receive, Williams said.
CCHS students will graduate on June 1.
After graduation, Pledgie will attend the University of Virginia and double major in biology and astronomy in pursuit of a career in astrobiology.
“Julianna has excelled in her academics,” Williams said, having studied as a NASA High School Intern and two-time Virginia Space Grant Consortium Scholar. She is president of the senior class and Interact Club, which works with the local Rotary Club on service projects, and vice president of the CCHS National Honor Society.
Pledgie has received multiple awards, including the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award and the College Board 2022–2023 National Rural and Small Town Scholar Recognition Award.
As an athlete, Pledgie helped the school’s girls cross-country team achieve its 2022 state championship and 2023 runner-up title. In addition, she competed on the CCHS Scholastic Bowl team and provided more than 100 hours of volunteer service to the community.
Judges selected Pledgie to receive the scholarship basically because “they feel like she’s going to lead the world one day,” said Williams.
Factoring into their decision, she said, was Pledgie’s self-confidence and leadership style as well as the content of her submitted letters of recommendation.
The other nominees were deserving, too, she added.
Kidrick is a National Honor Society, Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) and Interact Club member as well as the school’s football manager. She will be majoring in nursing at Shepherd University this fall. Already, she has worked as a certified nursing assistant at Winchester Medical Center.
O’Donnell was the 2022 homecoming queen and currently is student body president, vice president of HOSA, annual reporter for DECA (formerly Distributive Education Clubs of America) and a member of the National Honor Society and Interact Club. She is a captain of her varsity soccer team and was part of the 2021 state championship team. She also obtained her nursing assistant’s license and worked at the Winchester hospital as well as Heritage Childcare Development Center in Clarke County. After graduating, she will become a pre-nursing major at the University of Kentucky.
Wolford, an International Baccalaureate student, is DECA president, an Interact Club officer and a member of various organizations including the Student Cooperative Association, National Honor Society, Environmental Club, Spanish Club and yearbook staff. As an athlete, he has participated in cross-country, track, tennis and basketball. He will be attending the College of William and Mary as a Monroe Scholar to earn a degree in business finance with a minor in Spanish. He wants to eventually attend law school and become an in-house lawyer for a business.
CCHS teachers and staff voted to determine the top four leaders from the Class of 2023. The competition then went to the judges, who included Jay Arnold, mayor of Berryville; Matthew Bass, Berryville District representative on the Clarke County Board of Supervisors; Lauren Cummings, a communications strategist with Navy Federal Credit Union; Kristin Foltz, senior vice president/controller in the Finance Department at Bank of Clarke; Gwendolyn Malone, a retired public schools educator; and Clarke County Sheriff Tony Roper.
Williams said the judges told her this year’s competition was “the tightest they’ve ever judged.”
Since it was established in 1991, CCEF has awarded more than $3.3 million in student scholarships, teacher grants and other assistance through a combination of fundraising and endowment income.
Williams noted that Genda lets the foundation hold its annual fundraising galas at Rosemont at no charge.
This year’s gala, held March 17, was attended by more than 200 people and raised more than $80,000.
“Mr. Genda’s generosity,” Williams said, “allows for this (scholarship) tradition to live on in our awesome Clarke County community, and we are so incredibly grateful for his partnership.”
“My hope is that other local businesses and educational foundations will partner with other local high schools,” Genda said. If that occurs, “similar merit-based scholarships can be awarded to outstanding seniors who will be the future leaders of this country.”
