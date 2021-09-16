CLEAR BROOK — Apples, apples, apples!
The 2021 Shenandoah Valley Apple Harvest Festival will feature “plenty of everything apple” plus a lot more from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Frederick County Fairgrounds, 250 Fairground Road.
Hosted by The Rotary Club of Winchester, the longtime event — now in its 46th year — is for a good cause, with all proceeds benefiting local nonprofit groups.
“Over $1.2 million has been given over the life of this event ... so thank you!” a press release says.
The festival is family- and pet-friendly.
What you’ll find there:
Crafters and vendors: Local and regional artisans and vendors will be throughout the grounds and two open-air buildings.
Kidzone area with inflatables: An area just for the kids with a giant slide, kids castle and obstacle course. Susie The Clown will do balloon art for the kids on Saturday. Nearby handwashing station for use before and after play.
Canine interactive challenge course: This will be held Sunday and is sponsored by Blue Ridge Dog Training Club. Course will engage the canine mind and provide exercise for all breeds, sizes and ages.
Classic car & hot rod show: Enjoy a great collection of antique vehicles and hot rods in a festive atmosphere at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Trophies, hourly rizes, 50/50 drawing.
Tap & Cork: Featuring hard ciders and craft beers. Must be 21 with ID required.
Apple pie baking/judging contest: Noon Saturday. Anyone can enter! 1st prize is $100, 2nd prize $50. See details and how to enter at www.winchesterappleharvest.com.
Apple pie eating contest hosted by White House/National Fruit: What would an apple harvest festival be without the popular apple pie eating contest? Takes place Sunday at 3:30 p.m.
Live entertainment: Continuous entertainment featuring Mojo Mothership, Rob Talton, Paul Moschetto, Jimmy Lee, Cramer & Ivy, and others.
Food concessions: Apple pie, apple dumplings, ice cream, BBQ, crabcakes, turkey legs, burgers, kettle corn, lemonade and all your festival favorites.
General admission is $10 for adults. Military/veterans/law enforcement/and children age 10 and under admitted free of charge. Admission discounted with $1 off coupons available at area Handy Mart stores. Admission includes all activities except adult beverages.
Bring you own chair or blanket. No ice chests.
For more information, visit www.winchesterappleharvest.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.