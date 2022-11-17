Plenty of poinsettias

Weber’s Nursery and Garden Center Greenhouse growing associate Adam Sours of Middletown works with the 6,000 potted poinsettias he is growing for the holiday season at the business at 1912 Martinsburg Pike just north of Winchester. The plants are grown from cuttings the nursery received in July, and some of the plants are available for purchase for customers who like to have poinsettias in their homes for Thanksgiving.