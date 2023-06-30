Winchester
Rockin' Independence Eve will be held in Old Town Winchester on July 3. The free, family-oriented event will include live music, food and drink. At the Taylor Pavilion, catch Rock Bottom Band at 4 p.m. and The Sidemen at 7 p.m. Old Town Spirit (outdoor open container for alcoholic beverages) will be in effect from 4-10 p.m. along the Loudoun Street Mall, so you can sip, stroll and shop without missing any of the festivities.
The evening will be capped off with a fireworks show starting around 9:20 p.m. from Bodie Grim Field in the city's Jim Barnett Park, 1001 E. Cork St. Music starts at 6:30 p.m. before the fireworks. A pool party will be held from noon-8:30 p.m. at the outdoor pool. No outside fireworks or alcohol allowed.
Clarke County
A Community Concert & Fireworks Display will take place from 8-9:45 p.m. July 3 at the Clarke County Ruritan Fairgrounds, 890 W. Main St., Berryville, with and Honor Flag display, a concert of patriotic music by the Clarke County Community Band, and a fireworks display after dark (about 9:15 p.m.). The event is free to attend and sponsored by the Bank of Clarke County Foundation.
Middletown
On July 3 from 7-9:15 p.m, the town will have live music, food and crafters at the Middletown Community Park located at the intersection of Senseney Avenue and Second Street, with a fireworks show at dusk (approximately 9:15 p.m.). In the event of inclement weather, the fireworks will be rescheduled.
On July 4, day-long fun continues at the town park with food and crafters. There's a softball tournament at 8 a.m., cornhole tournaments at noon and 6:30 p.m. (registration begins at 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., respectively), police and bike rodeo from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., live music from Bryan Stutzman from noon-2 p.m., K9 demonstration from 1:30-2:30 p.m., and a meet and greet with Super Bowl LVII champion and Millbrook High School graduate Nazeeh Johnson from 3-4 p.m. At 5 p.m., the town's July Fourth parade kicks off at Laurel Ridge Community College and heads down Main Street, with Johnson as its grand marshal. After the parade, Souled Out will perform at 6:15 p.m. at the town park.
Also taking place will be wine tastings from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. at Timeless Wines, 8043 Main St., and a Middletown Fire Department open house from 1-3 p.m. at 7855 Main St.
Stephens City
An Independence Day celebration will be held from 3-10 p.m. July 4 at Sherando Park, 150 Sherando Park Lane, Stephens City. Fireworks at dusk. Amusements and food available for purchase starting at 5 p.m. A DJ will be playing tunes starting at 6 p.m. The Sherando Park outdoor pool will be open until 8 p.m. No alcohol or personal fireworks. Please leave pets at home. Rain date is July 5.
Judges Give Back 5k
In celebration of Handley High School's 100th anniversary, the Judges Give Back 5K will be held July 4. The race starts at 8 a.m. at Handley. One-hour time limit to complete. Walkers welcome. Packet pick up and same-day registration starts at 7 a.m. Register until July 2 at runsignup.com or onehandley.com. The race is presented by United Bank and Shenandoah Valley Runners. Proceeds benefit student service organizations at Handley.
