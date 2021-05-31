WINCHESTER — Shortly after finishing the 34th annual Loudoun Street Mile, Kevin Shirk made his displeasure with his performance known when an acquaintance talked to him about it.
The 41-year-old Shirk of Stephenson defended his Masters (40-and-over) title and placed 15th overall in 4 minutes, 31.08 seconds, but he was hoping to run a little closer to the 4:24.5 he ran last year, the second fastest Masters time in LSM history.
Shirk said he didn’t feel his best after coming back to Stephenson on Sunday night after being out of town for a couple of days. An hour after the former Millbrook cross country and track & field coach finished his race though, he really couldn’t have felt any better about his day.
Monday marked the first time Shirk’s wife Patience had competed in the LSM in about 10 years, and it was the first time his 6-year-old son Miles ran in the event. Patience and Miles crossed the finish line within a second of each other in the seventh heat.
“That was the highlight of the day for me,” said Kevin Shirk about sharing the experience with his son. “That was really fun and really exciting.”
Miles — who took second in the Under-8 age group in 7:47.22 — had a smile on his face at the end of the race. Smiles could be found everywhere during the three-hour event that started with the fitness walk beginning at 8 a.m. and concluding with the awards ceremony. Many people stayed to cheer the winners as they made their way to the steps of the Shenandoah Valley Civil War Museum, which is near the finish line on the walking mall.
Seven waves of 50 or fewer runners were sent off in between the fitness walk and awards. A total of 340 people registered — nearly 100 more than last year — for the LSM, which returned to its traditional Memorial Day date after having been postponed until July in 2020 because of COVID-19.
And there were a lot more people who came out to support the runners compared to last year, when people were encouraged to leave as soon as their family members were done racing.
“It’s always a good race,” said Shirk during a sunny, cool, and slightly windy morning in the 50s. “Especially once you get to Old Town. Everyone’s cheering for you.”
The Loudoun Street Mile crowd support is one reason why men’s winner Colin Cannon (4:10.24) made a return trip to Winchester on Monday, and why women’s winner and Connecticut resident Anna Shields (4:46.74) would like to come back.
The 23-year-old Cannon was one of three graduate students from George Mason University who placed in the top six in Monday’s race. Cannon placed second in the Atlantic 10 in the 3,000-meter steeplechase after trying the event for the first time this year, and helped the Patriots win the 4x800 conference title.
Cannon placed fifth in the LSM two years ago in 4:16.2, but skipped last year’s event due to COVID-19. He was glad to be back. Last year, Cannon went six months without competing in a race due to COVID-19.
“The atmosphere here is just so great,” said Cannon, who came to George Mason from Denver. “This whole town comes to watch a sport a lot of people don’t really like. It’s super fun.”
It was super rewarding for Cannon, as he set a PR by 0.14 and earned $1,000. He won $500 for taking first place overall and for being the top college runner. Cannon took control of the race halfway though and didn’t let up, beating runner-up Theo Woods, 20, of Lynchburg by 2.79 seconds.
“I thought if I get to the 800 mark in first, I could hang on with the downhill,” Cannon said. “I just committed to it, and I guess it stuck.”
Anna Shields, 30, of Harwinton, Conn., found out about the LSM after doing an online search for races with prize money and entered over the weekend.
Shields was a 10-time NAIA national champion for Point Park University in Pittsburgh in events ranging from 800 to 5,000 meters and is currently trying to qualify for next month’s U.S. Olympic Trials in the 800. Shields’ best time in the 800 is a 2:03.6 that she ran in March, and the qualifying standard is 2:02.5.
Shields won the race on Monday by surging to the lead immediately, which is her usual strategy. She thought she might have gone out too fast — she said she ran her first quarter-mile in about a minute.
“Then I just tried to relax because there was a hill,” Shields said. “I just tried to reel it in going up the hill. I hit the downhill and tried to open it up. The last 400 I was tired, but it seemed like I had a lead. I guess I held on to it.”
Shields didn’t hit her PR of 4:37, but she finished 2.9 seconds in front of former LSM champ Susanna Sullivan, 31, of Reston (4:49.74) to win a $500 prize.
Shields said she hadn’t raced much during the COVID-19 pandemic until this spring. She was glad she found the LSM, both for the chance at prize money and the atmosphere. The LSM didn’t have a cap on entrants on Monday, but Connecticut features more limitations on competitors and spectators.
“It was awesome to be at this event and to see it was normal with people watching,” Shields said. “In Connecticut, unfortunately, it’s still not like that yet. I’ve really enjoyed this. I would love to come again. I appreciate the race director [Mark Stickley] being so nice to competitive runners. He let me in at the last minute.”
Stickley didn’t think he’d get many high school runners in the race because the high school track postseason begins this week. But one of the area’s best distance runners decided to keep a tradition going and see if she could put up a strong mile in advance of Wednesday’s Class 4 Northwestern District meet at Milbrook.
Sherando sophomore Emma Ahrens — who has been competing in the LSM for about eight years and usually runs the 3,200 in track — recorded a time of 5:49.40 to set a PR by a few seconds.
Ahrens spoke after taking a photo with her younger brother Andrew, 13, who also set a PR with a time of 6:32.48.
“I just like the group that there is,” Andrew said. “Everybody’s cheering you on.”
“I really like finishing on the walking mall,” Emma said. “There’s so much energy.”
Stickley said the number of people who turned out for the race surpassed his expectations. He was hoping to get 250 people.
And he was pleased by the competitiveness of the event, which was an Eastern Region championship race for the Road Runners Club of America in addition to being a Collegiate Running Association Road Mile Championship.
“It was a fast race,” Stickley said. “The temperature was perfect. I just hated that the wind kicked up. What little I saw of the races, it was really exciting. I hope I can continue with both the RRCA and the CRA, because it just helps raise the stature of the race.
“I’m glad we could do this for The Laurel Center, got a good bit of sponsorship money, and a good turnout. Outside of a little less wind, I couldn’t ask for things to be much better.”
Stickley said approximately $3,800 was raised for The Laurel Center in Winchester, which helps victims of domestic and sexual violence.
Prize money went to the top three collegians, top five overall finishers and the top Masters runner for each gender. The top female Masters winner was also a repeat winner, with Jacqueline Gruendel, 46, of Clifton recording a time of 5:25.46 that placed her 11th among all women.
