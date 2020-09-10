WINCHESTER — A city man will serve up to 20 years for ordering an attack and kidnapping that led to two men being beaten and one of the men being stabbed.
Adam LeMay Cage, 21, was sentenced on Friday in Frederick County Circuit Court to 90 years with 70 suspended for the attack. It occurred at a campsite off Squirrel Lane in Stephens City on June 2, 2018.
Cage provided methamphetamine to 28-year-old Brandon Shane Quinet and 23-year-old Buddy Michael Moneymaker — both of whom have pleaded guilty and are scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 5 — to commit the attack. It was over $900 that Cage said Dakota Michael Leary stole from a family friend.
Leary and Christopher Robinson, both 24, were attacked as they slept in a tent. Quinet struck Leary with a billy club while Moneymaker struck Robinson with a chain and choked him into unconsciousness with a rope. When Leary tried to defend Robinson, Moneymaker stabbed him in the back. Moneymaker and Quinet then put duct tape and a mask on Leary, put him on the floorboard of Quinet’s pickup truck and dumped him at a housing complex in Harrisonburg.
Moneymaker told police Cage said he wanted Leary taken alive, but planned to eventually kill him and dump his body on a pig farm. Cage denied wanting to kill Leary, saying he wanted to punch him in the face.
In October, Cage pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit aggravated malicious wounding, conspiracy to abduction and two counts each of aggravated malicious wounding and stabbing or wounding in commission of a felony. No contest pleas are not admissions of guilt but are considered convictions by the court
State sentencing guidelines recommended a minimum of 13 years and 4 months, a midpoint of 24 years and a maximum of 29 years and 10 months. Andrew M. Robbins, the deputy commonwealth’s attorney who prosecuted the case, said on Wednesday that he didn’t recommend a specific sentence to Judge Alexander R. Iden, but he was satisfied with the outcome.
“The judge gave it a lot of thought,” he said. “It’s not good for anybody, but we feel that justice was served by the sentence.”
However, Deneen Miller, Leary’s mother, said the sentence was too lenient. She said her son has physical and emotional scars from the attack. She said he is afraid to leave home because of death threats since the attack.
“It’s a nightmare,” Miller said. “Twenty years is not enough.”
But Linda LeMay Royster, Cage’s grandmother, said the sentence was “grossly excessive” and her grandson’s role in the crime was “massively overblown” by the prosecution. Lemay Royster said her grandson was guilty, and she’s grateful Leary and Robinson weren’t permanently injured. But LeMay Royster, an attorney from 1979 to 2015 and a former public defender, said the sentence was an example of an overly harsh criminal justice system that focuses too much on punishment rather than rehabilitation.
She said her grandson is a survivor of childhood trauma and was addicted to drugs when he called Moneymaker to setup the attack.
“For making a phone call while addicted, he was sentenced to 20 years in prison. I find that appalling as I find so much of our criminal justice system appalling,” she said. “The fact that under our law a young man makes a phone call and gets 20 years for something that two other people did is shocking to me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.