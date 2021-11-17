WINCHESTER — The teenager who planned the botched home invasion in 2018 that triggered a murder received a lenient sentence due to his age and cooperation with authorities.
Rafael Sanchaez Lickey, 19, received a 30-year suspended sentence on Tuesday in Winchester Circuit Court after pleading guilty to first-degree murder. The sentence included the 19 months he has been jailed at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center and also includes him being incarcerated at a juvenile prison until he turns 21. Lickey was tried as an adult, but he received a hybrid sentence because of his age at the time of the crime.
The robbery occurred in the Smithfield Avenue home of Jerry Wayne Reid Jr., a 40-year-old father of one who was a tenant in the home. Lickey had been in the home before because another tenant was his restaurant manager and he’d seen a large amount of cash in the home. Believing the home would be empty, Lickey arranged with Ronald Emmanuel Johnson and Edward Nathaniel Bell Jr. to break in. They were driven to the home by Bell’s sister Xavian Bell.
But Reid and three other men were in the home. As the robbers were ransacking the home, one of the men fired a shot at Bell causing Bell, Johnson and Lickey to flee. Reid grabbed Johnson and the two tumbled down the stairs. Lickey kicked Reid in the head but he wouldn’t let go of Johnson and Bell then shot Reid.
Prior to the sentencing, Heather D. Hovermale, Winchester Commonwealth’s attorney, noted Lickey’s cooperation was instrumental in in solving the case.
She said he was under the “negative influence” of Johnson when he committed the crime.
Johnson, 28, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder last year and was sentenced to 30 years. Lickey’s testimony helped convict Edward Bell last month. The 24-year-old Bell faces up to life imprisonment at his sentencing which is scheduled for Jan. 21. Xavian Bell, who testified against her brother, was sentenced last month in a plea bargain to 30 years with 27½ years suspended.
“The defendant has cooperated with us throughout the investigation,” Hovermale said. “In fact, Mr. Bell could not have been convicted without his cooperation.”
Upon release, Lickey will be on 10 years of supervised probation followed by 10 year of unsupervised probation. He expressed remorse before being sentenced.
“I’m sorry for the victim’s family and the pain I caused them,” he said. “I just hope some day they can find it in their hearts to forgive me.”
