BERRYVILLE — Plumbing problems forced the Clarke County Department of Social Services (DSS) to close its offices on East Main Street in Berryville early Monday.
The incident comes amid the agency’s attempts to find a new location because on ongoing building maintenance concerns.
At about 1 p.m. Monday, DSS Director Brittany Heine sent a short email to county social services board members stating that she was “closing the building due to maintenance issues.”
“All of our toilets are overflowing with excrement due to blocked sewer lines,” Heine wrote. “It has overflown the bathrooms and is coming into the hallways.”
A maintenance crew had arrived and was working to fix the problems, she told the board.
Heine could not be reached for further comment later in the day.
Gerald Dodson, chairman of the agency’s board, was not aware of the problems until The Winchester Star reached him by phone several hours after Heine sent her email. He said he had not yet seen the email.
“Obviously, it’s unfortunate,” Dodson said of the situation. He said that problems with the building happen “here and there.”
Board member Barbara Byrd, who also is the Russell District representative on the Clarke County Board of Supervisors, also called the situation unfortunate.
“It’s a building whose time has come,” she said, in terms of either needing to undergo major repairs or the agency needing to move out.
Neither Dodson nor Byrd knew if the agency will be able to reopen to the public today. They also were unaware if this was the first time building problems resulted in the agency having to close.
DSS is a local agency operated under the guidance of the Virginia Department of Social Services. It handles and processes requests for public assistance funds such as Medicaid, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and Temporary Assistance to Needy Families. It also administers various other programs to help people in need.
The state rents the DSS building at 311 E. Main St. from the county for $4,000 per month.
Earlier this year, the Social Services board told the supervisors in a letter that the building “has many issues in terms of maintenance, which oftentimes make it a less than desirable work space and, in the past, an unhealthy work environment.”
Byrd has said the problems include mold, ceiling leaks and a lack of space for current employees.
In the letter, the board asked the supervisors to allow the agency to move into D.G. Cooley Elementary School’s upper campus, which closed last summer due to an enrollment decline within the Clarke County Public Schools.
Byrd has expressed support for that idea. However, the Board of Supervisors — as a whole — has not been receptive.
According to school division Superintendent Chuck Bishop, plans have been to retain the upper campus in case it needs to be used again, such as for new instructional programs or to handle an enrollment increase.
Not yet knowing the full details about what happened on Monday, supervisors Chairman David Weiss said, “I don’t have any comment at this point.”
“We are aware of their needs,” Weiss, the Buckmarsh District supervisor, said of DSS, “but there is no timeline at this time” for remedying those needs.
Dodson said DSS will continue trying to find another location that is in better shape than its current one.
