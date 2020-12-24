WINCHESTER — With many churches canceling Christmas services or holding them virtually due to COVID-19 restrictions, poinsettia sales have taken a hit.
Mike Weber, who owns Weber’s Nursery and Garden Center in Frederick County, said he typically sells thousands of the popular Christmas plant to churches during the holiday season. Those sales have been cut in half this year.
“It’s just like everybody else, you can’t sell poinsettias to churches when churches are closed,” Weber said. “So poinsettia sales were real slow this year.”
Poinsettias, which have either red, white or pink flowers, are displayed at many churches during the Christmas season. Often, church members purchase the flowers in honor or in memory of a loved one.
Native to Central America, poinsettias were brought to the United States by Joel Roberts Poinsett, the first U.S. ambassador to Mexico, and later became a traditional holiday decoration.
Terry Fogle, one of three owners of Woodstock’s Fort Valley Nursery, said their nursery has sold poinsettias for about 40 years and get a lot of sales from folks who plan on attending holiday gatherings and using the plant as a gift to the host.
“Just as churches aren’t buying poinsettias, those folks aren’t buying them either,” Fogle said.
Those who grow poinsettias often start the process with an initial order a year ahead of the growing season, which takes place in the summer months, Fogle said. The poinsettias that were grown for this season would have been ordered in the summer of 2019, well before the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The growers, I think, have probably been hurt more than the retailers in that they grew pretty much their normal numbers, at least the folks that I’ve talked to,” Fogle said. “They have to order a year ahead of time and started growing last summer. So they got popped pretty badly.”
Fogle said he was able to amend his order as the holiday season came closer, already knowing it would be a slower season.
Weber said he typically donates leftover poinsettias to local nursing homes and other facilities as the season ends. He took 400 of his plants away on Monday and would be delivering the rest before Christmas Day, which added up to a hefty number of poinsettias that he wasn’t going to be able to sell.
