WINCHESTER — The Western Virginia Continuum of Care (CoC) will hold its annual Point-in-Time homeless count in Winchester and Frederick County on Jan. 26.
During the count, agencies and volunteers will canvas the community to count and survey unsheltered individuals — those living in cars, abandoned buildings, tent cities, etc. — and individuals staying in homeless shelters.
The count is used to collect demographic information and trends about the area’s homeless population. The Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) is required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to count the number of homeless persons or families in Virginia. HUD funds programs in Virginia that serve the homeless.
According to the CoC, continued funding from HUD for homeless programs throughout Virginia is contingent upon collecting data on homeless persons. The CoC said in a news release that the Point-in-Time count is just one method used to determine an estimated number of the people who are without housing, and it must follow strict HUD guidelines about who to include. For example, individuals who live in motels are not included in the Point-in-Time count but are identified in the American Housing Survey.
In the 2021 Point-in-Time count, the CoC identified 103 homeless individuals in Winchester and Frederick County. These numbers only account for individuals in emergency shelters. A survey of unsheltered individuals was not conducted in 2021 due to safety concerns surrounding COVID-19.
The CoC is a collaboration of nonprofit groups, governments, schools, hospitals, law enforcement, and community members that works to prevent and end homelessness in the Shenandoah Valley. The CoC includes the counties of Clarke, Frederick, Page, Rockingham, Shenandoah, and Warren, the towns within those counties, and the cities of Winchester and Harrisonburg.
Once again, the local AIDS Response Effort (ARE) will be partnering with the CoC for the count. ARE Housing Services Program Manager Oscar Cerrito-Mendoza said ARE is still seeking volunteers for the count. Cerrito-Mendoza said precautions will be taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Those seeking more information or interested in volunteering for this year’s count can contact Anton Overby at aoverby@harrisonburgrha.com or Cerrito-Mendoza at 540-536-5394.
For more about the Continuum of Care and the Housing Needs Survey that homeless individuals will be asked to complete, visit www.ContinuumOfCare513.com and https://www.data513.com.
