WINCHESTER — The Western Virginia Continuum of Care (CoC) will conduct its annual Point-in-Time homeless count for Winchester and Frederick County on Jan. 22.
The count collects demographic information and determines trends regarding the homeless. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), which funds programs in Virginia that serve the homeless, requires the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development to do the count. According to the CoC, continued HUD funding is contingent upon efforts to collect data on homeless persons.
During the count, the CoC, along with agencies and volunteers, will canvas the community to count and survey individuals who are living in cars, abandoned buildings, tent cities and homeless shelters. The count does not include people living in motels or staying with friends.
The area CoC covers Frederick, Clarke, Page, Rockingham, Shenandoah and Warren counties, the towns within those counties, and the cities of Winchester and Harrisonburg.
In the 2019 count, the CoC identified 146 homeless people in Winchester and Frederick County, including 16 children and 19 people living on the streets, in camps or in their cars.
This year, the local AIDS Response Effort (ARE) will be the lead agency for the count. ARE Housing Services Program Manager Oscar Cerrito-Mendoza said 10 to 16 additional volunteers still are needed. ARE is partnering in the effort with the United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley and the Valley Assistance Network.
Last year, the Western Virginia CoC received more than $1 million in funding as a result of the homeless count, according to Cerrito-Mendoza.
Also this month, the United Way NSV will host the community’s first Project Connect from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 23 at the Winchester Moose Lodge, 215 E. Cork St. The event is designed to connect those experiencing homelessness or financial instability with access to nonprofit services, such as free medical screenings, job assistance, veterans’ services, housing information and haircuts, in addition to many other on-site services. A hot lunch will be provided.
“At United Way we’re all about moving people from crisis to stability, and what better way to do that than introduce them to all the services we have here in the community for them to take advantage of,” Nadine Pottinga, president and CEO of United Way NSV, said in a media release.
Project Connect is held in more than 300 communities across the country.
Local Project Connect volunteers will be matched with an adult or family and guide them to services that might be the most helpful to them.
Volunteers can sign up for shifts or help in other ways, such as with set up, clean up, or lunch service.
For more information on attending, volunteering, sponsoring or providing a service at Project Connect, visit the United Way’s website, unitedwaynsv.org/projectconnect.
To volunteer for the Point-in-Time count, call 540-536-5394.
More information about the count is available on the CoC website at continuumofcare513.com/point-in-time-count-data. Information about the survey is at ContinuumOfCare513.com and data513.com.
