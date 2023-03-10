WINCHESTER — An 82-year-old driver was cited with improper lane change after striking a Frederick County Public Schools bus that was transporting students on Amherst Street near Winchester Medical Center Friday afternoon, according to Winchester Police Department Capt. Frank Myrtle.
A 12-year-old student on the bus was taken to WMC for treatment of minor injuries, Myrtle said.
The incident occurred at approximately 3:15 p.m. The bus, which had departed James Wood Middle School, was headed westbound on Amherst Street when a 2011 Chevrolet SUV driven by the 82-year-old struck the right front corner of the bus as it was turning west from the hospital onto Amherst Street, Myrtle said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.