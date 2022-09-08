Two 13-year-old students in Frederick County Public Schools are facing charges over "made up" threats of violence posted on social media that led to nearly half of Admiral Byrd Middle School's approximately 1,000 students staying home on Tuesday.
The Frederick County Sheriff's Office issued a news release Thursday that stated electronic forensic evidence obtained through a search warrant identified the two students "as being responsible for the hoax."
The students face charges pertaining to the creation and dissemination of the messages, in addition to disciplinary action from the school division.
"The messages alluded to someone coming to Admiral Byrd Middle School with the intent to cause harm to others," the release stated. "They were then shared with other students who showed their parents, who, in turn, contacted school officials and the sheriff's office."
The threats were posted on the popular social media app SnapChat late Monday night, leading to heightened police presence at the school on Tuesday and 46% of the student body deciding to stay home. No incidents were reported.
According to Section 18.2-60 of the Code of Virginia, it is a Class 6 felony to post an electronic message threatening to harm or kill someone on school grounds or on a school bus. Violations carry a prison term of one to five years.
"People, even those as young as these two, need to realize just how much of an impact something like this has on public safety and services," Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland said in the release. "Pulling resources from other areas in the county, additional manpower needed and the financial cost aren't the only things to consider here. There are innocent students and parents who have been negatively impacted by these actions and now these two students face some very serious consequences."
