WINCHESTER — Two vehicles — a 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee and a 2017 BMW M4 — were stolen Sunday morning from the lot of Malloy Toyota on Weems Lane, according to the Winchester Police Department.
The incident occurred between 5:30 and 6 a.m. Police say a person was inside the business prior to the vehicles being stolen.
The suspect is described as having a large build and standing 6 feet 1 inch to 6 feet 4 inches tall.
Both of the stolen vehicles were for sale on the car lot.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the police department at 540-662-4131.
