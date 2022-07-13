Three juveniles were injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on Warrior Drive near Stephens City, according to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.
The details of the crash weren't immediately released, but two juveniles were transported to Winchester Medical Center and one juvenile was flown to INOVA Fairfax, Lt. Warren W. Gosnell said in a Wednesday afternoon email. All three were in the same vehicle.
According to Gosnell, the juveniles are in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.
An adult male, who was the only occupant in the second vehicle, was taken by family to a Warren County facility for medical evaluation.
Charges are pending against the juvenile driver.
The crash shut down the roadway for about four hours.
No further information was released.
