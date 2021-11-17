BERRYVILLE — A 3-year-old boy fatally shot himself on Monday with an unsecured semi-automatic pistol that was in the boy’s home in the 1200 block of Triple J Road, according to police.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the death accidental, according to Chief Deputy Travis M. Sumption of the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office. Police responded at 3:32 p.m. to a report of a child being shot.
Stating it might compromise the investigation, Sumption wouldn’t say where the gun was in the home or how the boy got access to it. He also wouldn’t say to whom the gun belonged or who was at home with the boy. The boy’s father wouldn’t comment on Monday.
Sumption said the investigation would be thorough, but he wouldn’t estimate when it will be completed. “We’re still waiting for forensics work that has to be done to complete the investigation,” he said.
Results of the probe will be presented to Anne Williams, county commonwealth’s attorney. She’ll decide whether to prosecute the gun owner.
In Virginia, it is a Class 1 misdemeanor to “recklessly leave a loaded, unsecured firearm in such a manner as to endanger the life or limb of any child under the age of 14.” However, the law doesn’t require guns to be kept in gun safes or secured with trigger locks when around children.
There are over 400 million guns in the U.S. and 4.6 million minors live in homes with loaded, unsecured guns, according to a 2015 national survey by the Journal of Urban Health. On the heels of a record amount of gun purchases last year, accidental gun deaths involving children are up 31% since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March of last year, according to Every Town For Gun Safety.
The Journal of the American Medical Association estimates accidental gun deaths and gun suicides involving youths could be reduced by 33% annually through safer storage of guns.
Eleven states have laws requiring a locking device in storage of guns, according to the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence. Massachusetts is the only state requiring all guns to be stored with a locking device.
Sumption, hired by the Sheriff’s Office in 1993, said he can’t recall an accidental gun death in the county involving a child so young. “This situation is hard on everybody involved. Including law enforcement,” he said.
Charge the parents and watch the 2A nutjobs go crazy
