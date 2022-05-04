WINCHESTER — A California man was arrested on April 29 at approximately 11 a.m. after a search of a Winchester motel room yielded drugs and a stolen handgun, according to city police.
"The proactive enforcement efforts of officers with the Winchester Police Department led to a search of a room, located in the 2600 block of Valley Avenue, where contraband was seized," a news release from Lt. Frank Myrtle stated.
Officers reported finding a backpack that contained about 8 ounces of Methamphetamine, approximately 27 grams of crack cocaine, about a quarter-pound of marijuana, approximately 2.5 ounces of psychedelic mushrooms, about 75 Ecstasy pills, $5,478 in U.S. currency and a 9mm handgun.
Obamdidamu Dehavalandrasheed Newton, 35, was arrested and charged with five counts of possession with intent, possession of a firearm while in possession of narcotics, possession of a firearm after being convicted of a felony and possession of a stolen firearm, the release stated.
