BERRYVILLE — Josiah Alway said he understands the need for spotlighting bad police officers, but believes the attention detracts from the majority of officers who he said are doing a good job.
"They do so much for us," said Alway, who is organizing a Law Enforcement Appreciation Picnic to be held on Saturday. "We thought it would be a great opportunity to reach out to them."
Alway, 26, of Winchester, is the son of the Rev. Jerry Alway, a Clarke County resident and pastor of the Grace Tabernacle Church in Ashburn. Alway said his father thought of the idea for the picnic in mid-June. The younger Alway said his father nearly became a police officer before becoming a missionary in Guatemala and his uncle and great-uncle are retired Michigan police officers.
The picnic comes after the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died while in police custody on May 25 in Minneapolis, sparking widespread protests about police brutality and racism.
Alway said the actions of Derek Chauvin — who has been fired and charged with killing Floyd along with three other officers — and the excessive force used by some officers at the subsequent protests were wrong. But there are some 750,000 police officers nationwide, and Alway said most do an "exceptional" job.
"They put their lives on the line for us every day," he said. "The media has, in some cases rightfully so, shed light on injustice, but that doesn't speak for the majority of police."
Besides showing appreciation, Alway said the picnic will be a chance for people to have a dialogue with officers in an informal, relaxed atmosphere.
"This is a great opportunity for people of all different political parties and different beliefs to come together," he said. "If they have thoughts or concerns it's a good opportunity for police to engage with the community."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.