WINCHESTER — A 23-year-old Winchester man has been arrested and a 21-year-old Winchester man is being sought by police in connection with reported gunfire Monday afternoon on South Braddock Street.
Andrew Mudd Jr. is charged with discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle, attempted malicious wounding and conspiracy to commit malicious wounding, according to a Winchester Police Department news release. Trenton Devone Houghton is wanted on charges of discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle, attempted malicious wounding and conspiracy to commit malicious wounding. Houghton was still at large as of Tuesday afternoon.
At 3:46 p.m. Monday, the Winchester Emergency Communications Center received several 911 calls of reports of gunshots fired near the 1400 block of South Braddock Street, the release states. Witnesses told officers that shots were fired from a 2018 Nissan sedan.
No injuries were reported, but an 18-year-old victim was located in the area where the gunshots were heard, according to the release. Police department spokesman Capt. Frank Myrtle said the "investigation shows there was an argument prior to this incident between [the] victim and one of the suspects."
At approximately 5:20 p.m., the Nissan was located in the 800 block of Berryville Avenue, and Mudd was arrested.
Mudd was allegedly driving the vehicle and Houghton allegedly fired the gun, the police investigation indicates.
After processing the scene and vehicle, a search warrant was executed on Tuesday in the 1600 block of Henry Avenue and a firearm was recovered, the release states. Police believe the shots fired on Monday on South Braddock Street are connected to multiple shots fired in the 1700 block of Roberts Street on Jan. 18.
The incidents remain under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 540-662-4131 or Crime Solvers using the P3 Tips App.
