WINCHESTER — Two suspects have been arrested and a third is being questioned regarding property destruction that occurred last week on the John Handley High School campus, according to a media release from the Winchester Police Department.
The total cost of the damage, which occurred April 11 between 10:30 p.m. and midnight, is still being assessed.
“All three suspects reside in Stephens City, but this was not a targeted act on John Handley High School, their athletic teams, staff, or students,” the release states. “No evidence, found or perceived, indicates a threat to the school or school system.”
Capt. Frank Myrtle said that while school rivalries are sometimes a factor in school vandalism, he stressed that wasn’t the case with this incident. He declined to elaborate on what was damaged because it is an ongoing investigation.
According to the release, police were notified of the damage early the next morning. As a result of surveillance video from the school, along with the “swift action” of school staff, the School Resource Officer and police investigators, three suspects were identified within 36 hours of the crime, Patrol Capt. Wally Stotlemyer stated.
Zackary Allen Funk, 22, has been charged with attempted breaking and entering (a felony), wearing a mask in certain places (a Class 6 felony), trespassing on school property (a Class 3 misdemeanor), destruction of a public building (greater than $1,000, a Class 6 felony) and contributing to the delinquency of a minor (a Class 1 misdemeanor). He was arrested on April 14 and is currently free on an $8,000 bond from the Northwest Regional Adult Detention Center.
A 17-year-old minor has been charged with trespassing on school property (a Class 3 misdemeanor), unauthorized use of motor vehicle (a Class 6 felony), wearing a mask in certain places (a Class 6 felony), entering with intent to commit a felony (a Class 2 felony), attempt to commit felony (a Class 6 felony), destruction of property (a Class 6 felony) and destruction of a public building (a Class 6 felony).
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Investigator Ivans with the Winchester Police Department at 540-662-4131 or Crime Solvers using the P3 Tips app.
Handley opened in 1923 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and the Virginia Landmarks Register. It will kick off its 100th anniversary celebration this spring.
