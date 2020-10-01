A Frederick County man admitted to firing several shots from a semi-automatic rifle during a dispute with his father outside their home in the 3600 block of Back Mountain Road about 6:30 p.m. on Monday, according to police.
Deputy Tyler Spears of the county Sheriff’s Office wrote in a criminal complaint that he heard several shots as he arrived at the scene. He said he found Paul Daniel Poston on his knees in the driveway with his hands raised. Spears said Poston told him he argued with his father and wrestled him to the ground outside the home, then went inside and got an AR-15 rifle from his father’s bedroom.
“Poston stated he came back outside with the rifle and began firing it towards the tree line while standing over the top of his father,” Spears wrote. “While speaking with Poston, I observed his eyes to be bloodshot and watery and I could detect the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his person.”
Spears said a preliminary breath test showed Poston had a 0.11 blood alcohol concentration. The legal driving limit is 0.08.
Spears said he found dozens of shell casings on the ground where the fight took place and found the assault rifle in the bedroom and it was still warm to the touch. He said the father was hospitalized due to a hearing loss from having shots fired near him and had trouble maintaining his balance. Spears didn’t say what the argument was about.
Poston, 33, was charged with assault and battery of a family member and reckless handling of a firearm. He is free on a $3,000 bond. He is scheduled to stand trial in Frederick/Winchester Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court at 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.