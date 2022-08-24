CROSS JUNCTION — A 25-year-old Berkeley Springs, W.Va., man is believed to be the victim of a fiery single-vehicle car crash that occurred Tuesday afternoon on North Frederick Pike (U.S. 522 North) in Frederick County.
While a positive identification of the victim is pending from the state Medical Examiner, interviews with family members indicate that the deceased is Benjamin Douglas, according to a news release from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.
Douglas traveled on the roadway to and from his job on a regular basis, the release stated.
The crash closed the southbound lanes of North Frederick Pike in the Cross Junction area for almost five hours.
According to police, a 2015 Volkswagen Golf driven by Douglas was headed south in the 6000 block of North Frederick Pike around 2:45 p.m. when it left the pavement and traveled along the grassy shoulder for an estimated 40 yards before hitting a large tree head-on and sustaining catastrophic damage. The vehicle continued another 60 feet into a wooded area, coming to a stop on its roof.
The severity of the impact caused large components of the car, such as its engine block and transmission, to break free of the chassis, rupturing the fuel line and sparking an intense fire that consumed what was left of the vehicle and setting the surrounding brush ablaze, the release stated.
After firefighters extinguished the blazes, the remains to the driver, who was the lone occupant, were found inside the burned out vehicle. Due to the severity of the fire, positive identification of the victim was not able to be confirmed at the scene.
According to police, there is not evidence or indication as to why the vehicle left the roadway, but speed is believed to be a factor.
Members of the Sheriff's Office Traffic Division are handling the crash investigation. They were assisted at the scene by Frederick County Fire and Rescue, the Virginia Department of Transportation and Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative.
