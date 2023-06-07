Virginia State Police say a bicyclist died Tuesday morning in a crash involving a passenger vehicle in Shenandoah County.
Police responded to the crash at 10:30 a.m. on U.S. 11 just south of Chapman’s Landing, according to information provided Tuesday afternoon by Sgt. Brent Coffey, public information officer for the Culpeper Division. Coffey confirmed that the bicyclist died at the scene.
Police have not provided more details about the crash, the identities of the bicyclist and the driver of the other vehicle, a possible cause or if the investigating officer planned to place any charges. Coffey said in an email Wednesday that he would provide more information today.
The crash occurred near Edinburg at a curve on U.S. 11 (Old Valley Pike) at a point where two lanes switch to one. Emergency responders shut down both lanes and diverted traffic around the scene for about four hours while police investigated the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.