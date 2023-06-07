Pedestrian Dies In Crash

A Virginia State Police accident reconstruction team documents the scene of a fatal crash in which an Edinburg man was killed on Old Valley Pike south of Woodstock on Tuesday morning. Read more, A3.

 Rich Cooley/Daily

Virginia State Police say a bicyclist died Tuesday morning in a crash involving a passenger vehicle in Shenandoah County.

Police responded to the crash at 10:30 a.m. on U.S. 11 just south of Chapman’s Landing, according to information provided Tuesday afternoon by Sgt. Brent Coffey, public information officer for the Culpeper Division. Coffey confirmed that the bicyclist died at the scene.

Police have not provided more details about the crash, the identities of the bicyclist and the driver of the other vehicle, a possible cause or if the investigating officer planned to place any charges. Coffey said in an email Wednesday that he would provide more information today.

The crash occurred near Edinburg at a curve on U.S. 11 (Old Valley Pike) at a point where two lanes switch to one. Emergency responders shut down both lanes and diverted traffic around the scene for about four hours while police investigated the crash.

