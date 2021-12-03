WINCHESTER — A suspected case of international child smuggling and trafficking is under investigation in Frederick County.
Luis Ramirez-Monjarez allegedly smuggled a boy from Guatemala into the county for $1,000 and then tried to extort more money from the boy’s uncle, according to police. The investigation began after police said the uncle called the Frederick County Sheriff’’s Office, according to Deputy Travis L. Bridgeforth’s criminal complaint.
The uncle told police he was southbound on Interstate 81 following a driver who abducted his nephew. Bridgeforth said he stopped the driver, identified as Ramirez-Monjarez, near exit 313. As he approached the vehicle, which had an Arizona temporary registration, Bridgeforth said the boy got out of the car and ran to his uncle’s car.
Bridgeforth said after Ramirez-Monjarez was read his Miranda warning against self-incrimination, he refused comment. However, in a search warrant affidavit to seize items from Ramirez-Monjarez’s car, Bridgeforth wrote that Ramirez-Monjarez “admitted to transporting a juvenile male from Guatemala to Virginia for $1,000.”
In the complaint, Bridgeforth wrote that the uncle said he met with Ramirez-Monjarez and paid him $1,000 for the boy, “but when he did, Mr. Ramirez drove around and called him demanding more money before he released the boy.”
Bridgeforth said he found $1,000 in the car, and the car had a compartment that was not manufactured in the vehicle’s original design. “After-market compartments are known to carry people, drugs or money,” Bridgeforth wrote.
In an email, Lt. Warren W. Gosnell, county sheriff’s office spokesman, wouldn’t say how old the boy is, but said he is with his uncle. He said the Department of Social Services and FBI have been notified about the case.
Since he was hired in 1998, Gosnell said the Sheriff’s Office has investigated a few international child trafficking cases, but he was unsure how many. However, Ross P. Spicer, county commonwealth’s attorney, said his office hadn’t prosecuted any trafficking cases since he was hired in 2008. “I can’t talk about the frequency of it happening if it’s not reported, but this is the first case I can recall involving the facts described,” he said.
While the terms are often used interchangeably, there is a distinct difference between human smuggling and trafficking. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement defines human smuggling as “transportation of people into the United States involving deliberate evasion of immigration laws.” Human trafficking is defined as “the recruitment, harboring, transportation of provision or obtaining of a person for labor or services through the use of force, fraud, or coercion for the purpose of subjection to involuntary servitude, peonage, debt bondage or slavery.”
If the allegations of the boy being held for ransom are accurate, it would fit the definition of trafficking, according to Kimberly Mehlman-Orozco, a Montclair-based author and expert on human smuggling and trafficking. Mehlman, who has been an expert witness in over a dozen human trafficking cases, said smuggling becomes trafficking when victims are “forced, defrauded, coerced or deceived into a situation where they are being exploited, or somebody who is paying for them to be smuggled is exploited.”
Mehlman-Orozco stressed she was unfamiliar with the county case, but it is common for human smugglers to demand more money to release the people they’ve smuggled. Victims are sometimes forced to work for years to pay off their debt.
“The allegations in this case are consistent with trafficking cases,” she said. “Was there deception? Was there exploitation? Was there a bait-and-switch? Those are the key questions in this case in proving that it wasn’t just smuggling and that it was trafficking.”
Mehlman-Orozco said there is little information on the prices smugglers demand, but it’s usually far more than $1,000, even though the people paying usually don’t have much money and are often living in the U.S. illegally. Because victims are afraid to go to police, she said human smuggling and trafficking in the U.S. and internationally is vastly under reported. Mehlman-Orozco, author of “Hidden in Plain Sight: America’s Slaves of the New Millenium,” said people are often unaware that smuggling and trafficking victims are all around them.
She said the immigration crackdown at the U.S.-Mexico border in the last several years has exacerbated human smuggling, which often involves vast networks of people. Guatemalans, fleeing high crime and poverty, have increasingly sought refuge in the U.S. in recent years. Guatemala has the sixth-highest level of chronic malnutrition in the world, according to the U.S. Agency for International Development.
In October, the U.S. State Department issued an advisory cautioning Americans against traveling there due to high coronavirus and crime rates.
“Violent crime, such as armed robbery and murder, is common,” the advisory said. “Gang activity, such as extortion, violent street crime, and narcotics trafficking, is widespread.”
The U.S. offers U-visas for smuggling victims and T-visas for trafficking victims who cooperate with authorities in prosecutions, but Mehlman-Orozco said authorities often turn away eligible victims.
