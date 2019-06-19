WINCHESTER — In between fun, children at the 18th annual Kids and Cops camp got to see demonstrations of police work.
Sandwiched between the children getting hosed down by firefighters at Friendship Fire Company, the children participated in a simulated field sobriety test and witnessed police dogs in action.
“We don’t train them to bite the head or neck,” Winchester Police Department Cpl. Sean O’Connor told the 96 campers during a demonstration with Riggs, a 2-year-old German shepherd from the Czech Republic. “We don’t train them to kill, just to hold.”
Minutes later, Riggs quickly chased down Officer Ray Rice who was posing as a criminal suspect fleeing O’Connor. Riggs chomped on the bite sleeve on Rice’s right arm as he is trained to do. The simulated pursuit and an earlier exercise in which police dog Axl, a 2-year-old German shepherd from Hungary, searched for evidence in a field, were part of educating the children not to be afraid of the dogs.
“They are trained to hunt people down and bite them if necessary, but Riggs would play with any of these kids and so would my dog,” Cpl. Jon T. Keller, Axl’s handler, said in an interview. “They’re really not as aggressive as people think they are and that’s not our goal when we train them. We simply want them to complete a task to help us do our job.”
The five-day day camp, which began on Monday, is designed to allow police to interact with the children in informal settings so they can see the officers as human beings rather than authority figures. It’s also an opportunity to give the campers a feel for police work.
The mock field sobriety test involved pedal cars and wearing goggles designed to simulate being a drunken driver. Other activities include a car wash today to raise money for the camp and collect food for the Highland Food Pantry. Kickball, laser tag and a water park visit also are on the agenda.
Children gave the camp good reviews. Nash Sharma, 11, of Winchester, said he enjoyed the bucket brigade and wearing the goggles. He said the camp is run well. “I’ve been pretty entertained,” he said.
This year’s camp is the third for Jolie Jenkins, 11, of Winchester. In addition to enjoying the activities, Jolie said she liked interacting with the officers. The camp has 14 officers serving as counselors, 18 interns — some of them former campers — and several Volunteers in Policing members
The camp, for children age 9 to 12, costs about $8,000 to $10,000 to hold, according to crime analyst and camp co-organizer Melodie Repass. She said children are selected on a first-come, first-served basis, with parents paying a $35 registration fee.
Most of the camp funding comes from local businesses and individuals who donate through the Frederick/Winchester Law Enforcement Foundation and from foundation money. Repass, who has been participating since 2015, said organizers appreciate the generosity of donors, many of whom donate annually.
“They’re the only reason we get to have camp every year,” she said. “Everybody, including the campers, are extremely grateful.”
