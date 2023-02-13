Strasburg police have arrested and charged three Winchester-area women with trying to rob a local hotel.
Crystal Lyn Fauver, Arthrea Phillips and Tiffany Scott Leslie appeared in Shenandoah County General District Court on Monday each on single counts of conspiracy to commit robbery and attempted robbery by force not resulting in serious bodily injury.
Judge Amy B. Tisinger ordered the defendants to appear in the court on Feb. 24.
Fauver, 32, of the 200 block of Fairway Circle, Cross Junction; Phillips, 34, of 100 block of Hampton Court, Winchester; and Leslie, 33, of 1000 block of Hood Circle remain held without bond at Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren Regional Jail.
Strasburg police Officer T. Foster states in a criminal complaint with Fauver’s arrest warrant that he responded to the Ramada Inn, 21 Signal Knob Drive, on Feb. 7 for a report of a robbery. The caller said that three people tried to rob the hotel by attempting to force their way through an office door, the complaint states. Using descriptions Foster obtained through the investigation, police issued an alert for the possible suspects and a vehicle, the complaint states. Winchester police found the suspects who appeared on hotel camera surveillance footage, according to the complaint.
“(Fauver) was one of the people to come to the door with an accomplice,” the complaint states. “They arrived in a vehicle together seen on video.
“They were unable to obtain access into the office and went back to the vehicle,” the complaint states. “Later a third subject got out of the vehicle and came into the hotel posing as an Amazon delivery driver. The accused attempted to gain access into the office.”
Police apprehended the suspects and transported them to the regional jail where a magistrate ordered each to be held without bond. A magistrate states on a checklist to determine bail for Fauver that the defendant “states that she was just at the wrong place at the wrong time but (the law enforcement officer) testified that they were wearing masks.”
“(Phillips) states (the masks) were only ski masks to protect her from the wind,” according to the magistrate.
Leslie’s checklist states that, according to the police officer, the “defendant has a relative who works in the Ramada and is quite familiar with it.” Leslie states she is “over her drug problem however she was arrested with a pipe with residue in her position (sic) per (the officer).”
