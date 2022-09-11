Virginia State Police charged a Texas man with reckless driving after a vehicle crash killed two people and injured six on Thursday night.
A Winnebago recreational vehicle traveling east on Interstate 66 collided with an eastbound tractor-trailer at the 16 mile marker in Fauquier County just before 8:30 p.m., according to a media release issued Friday evening by Sgt. Brent Coffey, public information officer for the state police Culpeper Division. The force of the impact caused the Winnebago to run off the interstate, through a guardrail, down an embankment and into several trees.
Emergency responders closed eastbound I-66 at the Linden exit in Warren County until early Friday morning.
The driver of the Winnebago, Ifreke E. Inyang, 25, of Houston, Texas, suffered minor injuries as the result of the crash. Emergency responders took Inyang to Warren Memorial Hospital for treatment. Inyang was wearing a seat belt, according to police.
Lenisha T. Simon, 39, and Brenda M. Oyervides, 24, both of Houston, Texas, who were passengers in the Winnebago, died at the scene. A 23-year-old woman from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, riding in the Winnebago suffered life-threatening injuries. Responders flew the woman by helicopter to Inova Fairfax Hospital for treatment. Emergency workers also took four passengers from the Winnebago to Warren Memorial Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. None of the passengers in the Winnebago were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, according to police.
The driver of the tractor-trailer, who wore a seat belt at the time of the crash, suffered minor injuries. Responders took the driver to Heathcote Health Center for treatment. Police did not provide the name of the tractor-trailer driver.
Police charged Inyang with reckless driving and for driving without a license.
The crash remains under investigation.
