A Warren County man remains jailed on charges related to an off-road vehicle crash that killed one girl and injured a boy on Tuesday.
Virginia State Police Trooper T. Moade arrested and charged Jerrell S. Leadman Jr., 61, of Bentonville, on two felony counts of child endangerment and one count of driving under the influence, a media release issued Friday states. Leadman remains held at Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren Regional Jail without bond.
The crash is under investigation by Moade and additional charges are pending, the release states.
Leadman appeared in Warren County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court for his initial bond hearing before Judge Daryl L. Funk. The judge ordered Leadman held without bond and scheduled his next court appearance for Nov. 18. Leadman said he would hire an attorney rather than seek court-appointed defense counsel.
State police responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash reported at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday along the 200 block of Whitney Lane, according to the media release. A 2007 Polaris Ranger driven by Leadman overturned on private property, the release states. The driver failed to maneuver the vehicle on the terrain.
The force of the crash threw a 7-year-old girl from the vehicle. The child died as a result of her injuries, the release states. Emergency workers took another passenger, a 4-year-old boy, to Winchester Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries. Responders treated Leadman at the scene for minor injuries.
Neither of the passengers nor Leadman were wearing seat belts, the release states. No one on the vehicle was wearing a helmet, Sgt. Brent Coffey, state police public information officer, said Friday. Operators of all-terrain vehicles must wear helmets, according to Virginia State Code.
