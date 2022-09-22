A Warren County school bus bringing students back from a cheerleading event in Rockingham County on Wednesday night crashed into a state highway truck, sending two teenage passengers to a hospital.
The school bus collided with a Virginia Department of Transportation truck in a highway work zone near mile marker 261 on northbound Interstate 81 shortly before 10 p.m., according to a Virginia State Police media release issued Thursday.
A VDOT truck traveling in the right lane in a highway work zone flashed a message board directing traffic to the left lane in order to protect a crew setting up cones to close the right lane, according to the release. A Warren County Public Schools bus driven by Jennifer L. Lowe, 48, of Markham, Virginia, rear-ended the truck, the release states.
Police say that two, 15-year-old passengers in the bus suffered minor injuries. Emergency responders took the passengers to Sentara RMH Medical Center for treatment. Police say 17 students were on the bus at the time of the crash.
Lowe was wearing a seatbelt and reported no injuries. The driver of the truck, a 21-year-old man of Salem, Virginia, was wearing a seatbelt and was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
Police charged Lowe with reckless driving.
The crash remains under investigation.
A media release issued by Warren County Public Schools on Thursday states that the Warren County High School Competition Cheer team was returning from an event held at East Rockingham County High School when the bus struck an impact-cushioning device. Local emergency medical services workers treated students and staff members at the scene, the school release states. The two minors taken to the hospital were evaluated and later released.
Warren County Public Schools personnel contacted parents to inform them of the accident. Rockingham County Public Schools provided a bus and driver to transport students home after officers with the Virginia State Police cleared the scene, the schools release states. Students returned to Warren County High School at approximately 1 a.m. Thursday.
