Authorities caught four suspects at the Walmart near Front Royal at the end of a three-county pursuit Monday afternoon.
The Walmart was evacuated and closed when three of the suspects fled law enforcement officers and ran into the store.
The pursuit started near the 240-mile marker in Rockingham County, according to a media release issued by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, one of the agencies that assisted in the incident.
Police pursued the vehicle as it traveled north on Interstate 81 and into Shenandoah County, the release states. Police believe one of the suspects in the vehicle had outstanding warrants for his arrest, the release states. Police also believe the suspect threw objects out of the vehicle.
The vehicle continued traveling north through Shenandoah County. Police asked local law enforcement agencies to assist as they passed through the different counties. The vehicle entered Warren County on I-81 and then headed east on Interstate 66. Officers with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office joined the pursuit at the 6-mile marker crossover.
The suspect vehicle crashed into the median and three people fled toward Walmart on U.S. 340-522. One person remained in the vehicle. Law enforcement officers pursued the suspects on foot and other units went to the Walmart area. A suspect tried to carjack a vehicle and injured the driver.
The three suspects went into Walmart, prompting the store to activate an alarm and evacuate. Law enforcement officers set up a perimeter around the Walmart and started to search the store. Officers found and detained all three suspects.
Emergency medical services personnel treated one woman and the three suspects at the scene.
Sgt. Brent Coffey, public information officer for the Virginia State Police, said in an email around 2:20 p.m. that there was no immediate threat to the public. No further information was immediately available.
