WINCHESTER — The city doesn’t have a gang or major crime problem, according to Police Chief John Piper.
“Winchester is a very safe city,” Piper told about 40 members of the Winchester/Frederick/Clarke Republican Women Club at their Saturday meeting. “Our violent crime rates are very low.”
Last year, property and violent crime rates in Winchester were at or below the 2013-17 average in most of the 10 major categories, according to statistics provided to the FBI by police. Categories include aggravated and simple assaults, burglaries, larcenies and homicides. The numbers also dropped or remained level in most categories in Clarke and Frederick counties last year.
The local numbers are part of a national trend. Property and violent crime in the U.S. has dropped to record lows over the last 25 years. Last year, property crime dropped 6.3%, the 16th straight year it declined, according to the FBI. Violent crime dropped 3.3% compared to 2017.
Piper said homicides understandably get the most attention from the media and public, but residents most frequently complain to him about problems such as car break-ins and reckless driving in their neighborhoods. Mental health issues are another major source for calls.
Of the 46,045 calls for service last year in Winchester, 1,148, or about 2%, were defined as mental health calls. However, Piper said he believes about 20% of calls were mental-health related.
As a result, the city police department is getting more officers certified in Crisis Intervention Training. About 35 of the 77 Winchester officers have passed the 40-hour CIT certification course, which focuses on de-escalating potentially violent incidents through improved communication and tactics.
Before taking over the Winchester Police Department in September of 2017, the 47-year-old Piper served with the Fairfax County Police Department beginning in 1994. The department, which has about 1,500 officers, is the 30th largest in the U.S., and Piper said the department investigated multiple murders involving MS-13 in during his time there.
MS-13, which stands for Mara Salvatrucha, began in the 1980s in Los Angeles and was originally comprised of refugees from the bloody civil war in El Salvador. Known for it’s brutality, the FBI estimates there are about 10,000 MS-13 members nationally. The number of inmates classified as MS-13 members doubled last year in the Fairfax County Jail compared to 2017, according to the FBI.
However, Piper said there has been no violent crime related to MS-13, or any other gang, since he took over in Winchester. He said there are some young people in Winchester who call themselves gang members, but they don’t meet the legal definition of a gang.
Piper said police are addressing problems caused by young people who say they are part of gangs. All officers are trained in gang awareness.
“Those kind of things we’re addressing and it’s important that we address them and be proactive so we don’t have gang problems,” Piper said. “It’s just not a problem here right now, but we’re staying proactive to make sure it doesn’t develop into a problem.”
Piper said besides arresting mid-level and major dealers, police are trying to address the opiate epidemic by trying to steer addicts to treatment. An officer is assigned to the Northern Regional Adult Drug Treatment Court. In September, a drug intervention team began operating.
The team, comprised of a mental health and substance abuse counselor, a peer recovery specialist, a police officer and a social worker, meets with people who have recently overdosed. While warning them that they can be subject to arrest for drug possession, the team tries to steer victims into treatment. In addition to opiates, police are also dealing with an increase in crack cocaine and crystal methamphetamine use.
Besides enforcement and intervention, Piper said police are trying to develop better relations with residents. Efforts include events that bring officers and young people together in informal settings.
He also said the number of minorities and women is increasing on the police force. Seventeen officers in Winchester are women including the first female African-American officer who was recently hired. The department also includes two Spanish-speaking officers.
Piper said one of his goals is to have the department’s ranks look more like the the city’s population. About 9% of Winchester’s population is black and and about 17% are Hispanic or Latino, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
“My challenge to our recruiting folks was, we’re never going to lower our standards, but we need to look at hiring through a different prism,” Piper said. “Historically in law enforcement, when we do recruiting, we look at people that look like us and that can be a dangerous thing because then we don’t get the diversity that we do desperately need in the community.”
So if the young gangster wannabes don't meet the legal definition of a gang, would any crimes they commit fail to meet the legal definition of crimes? Is the Chief saying that we don't have any gangs on strictly semantic grounds?
