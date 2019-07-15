WINCHESTER — A 5-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of the outdoor swimming pool at Jim Barnett Park on Sunday afternoon, according to police.
Winchester Police Department spokeswoman Lt. Amanda R. Behan said in an email that officers responded to the incident about 2:20 p.m.
“It was determined the [boy] had run out in front of a moving vehicle in the parking lot,” Behan said. “The child sustained minor injuries that were treated on scene; however, he was transported to the Winchester Medical Center by Winchester Fire and Rescue to rule out any unseen injury.”
Behan said no charges were filed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.