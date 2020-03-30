WINCHESTER — Police are investigating a home-invasion robbery that sent a Winchester man to the hospital.
“Something like this doesn’t happen regularly in our community, so it’s definitely a priority for us,” Winchester Police Lt. Amanda Behan said on Sunday.
The alleged incident occurred shortly after midnight Saturday in the 300 block of Bellview Avenue. Behan said two suspects, at least one of whom displayed a handgun, entered the residence and assaulted its occupant before stealing a variety of items from the home.
Behan said the victim, who was the only person in the home at the time of the reported break-in, was treated at Winchester Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries and released later in the day on Saturday.
The only available description of the two suspects, Behan said, is that they were both young black males. Their approximate ages and body types have not been disclosed.
Behan said several detectives with the Winchester Police Department are actively investigating the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the Winchester Police Department at 540-662-4131 or Crimesolvers at 540-665-TIPS. Information can also be posted using Crimesolvers’ P3 app, which can be downloaded for free from Apple’s App Store and Google Play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.