WINCHESTER — A 17-year-old from Clarke County has been arrested following a bomb threat on Monday at Millbrook High School that forced the building to be evacuated, according to a media release from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.
Police were in the process of booking the juvenile Monday evening.
"Nothing was found, and there was no detonation," said Sheriff's Office spokesperson Lt. Warren Gosnell. "The campus has been cleared."
At 11:38 a.m., the school's main office received a phone call from a person "making statements about the presence of an explosive device on school property," the release states.
Students and staff were immediately evacuated, and incoming and outgoing traffic was shut down. A perimeter was established and a joint incident command was set up on First Woods Drive, where the school is located, so police could investigate the alleged threat.
Canine units trained to locate explosives and law enforcement personnel did a sweep of the school, but no explosive device was found.
"Search teams worked methodically to check and clear the building," the release states, "as a coordinated plan to get students onto waiting buses, or turned over to arriving parents, was executed."
A person of interest was developed in the case "using available technology, and electronic forensics, to examine the initial phone call," according to the release.
The teen was later taken into custody "where appropriate charges will be determined and placed," the release states.
"Folks need to realize that any threat, such as this, has to be taken absolutely seriously," stated Sheriff Lenny Millholland. "We can't risk whether such a threat is someone's idea of a joke or if this person is looking to actually harm our community."
Millholland continued, "Today’s event will cost the taxpayers of Frederick County thousands of dollars and pulled over a dozen deputies from other assignments and the need for additional resources from several area agencies.”
“When we find perpetrators in these types of incidents, not only will we be seeking all applicable criminal charges, but we will also be seeking full financial restitution for expense incurred as a result of their crime," Millholland continued. "No matter the age.”
Monday's bomb threat follows an investigation in late March at Millbrook that led to the arrest of a 16-year-old student who reportedly made threats on social media to commit acts of violence at the school using a firearm.
A police investigation determined "the student had formulated a plan to carry out this violence at an undetermined date in the near future," the Sheriff's Office stated in a media release at the time. The student was charged with "threats of death of bodily injury to persons on school property," a Class 6 felony.
