BAKERTON, W.Va. — Chief Deputy Victor Lupis, with the Jefferson County, W.Va., Sheriff’s Office, confirmed Thursday afternoon that a 51-year-old male drowned at the Bakerton Quarry located on Broken Rock Road.
“The victim, identified as James Stitely Jr., was in a canoe with a dog, when the canoe flipped over,” Lupis said, sharing that two family members were on the shore when the incident occurred.
The individuals on the shore were able to get Stitely to the shore and attempt lifesaving measures.
“Unfortunately, they were not able to revive him,” Lupis said.
Multiple fire and rescue departments from West Virginia and neighboring Washington County, Maryland, responded to the scene.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
