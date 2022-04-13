KERNSTOWN — A driver in an alleged domestic dispute Tuesday on Interstate 81 in Frederick County took trips to the hospital and jail.
After being treated at Winchester Medical Center for a stab wound to his left hand, Timothy Alan Eastridge was booked at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center on child endangerment, domestic assault and reckless driving charges. Eastridge is accused of taking his hands off the steering wheel and striking his girlfriend’s 14-year-old son while southbound on I-81 by exit 310 in Kernstown around 1:25 p.m.
In a criminal complaint, county Sheriff's Office Deputy Joshua S. Avery wrote that the boy, who was in the back seat, stabbed Eastridge in the left hand with a knife as Eastridge swung at him. The boy's mother and a 2-year-old child were also in the vehicle.
The vehicle swerved "all over the road" during the fight before stopping on the shoulder, according to Avery. He said Eastridge pulled the boy from the vehicle and began punching him and pulled out his own knife.
"Deputies arrived and detained both subjects," Avery wrote. "Timothy has been more violent [lately], according to the mother and stepson. He's been committed within the past month to a mental facility to address his behavior without success."
An Emergency Protection Order preventing Eastridge from being around the boy expires at midnight on Friday.
The 34-year-old Eastridge's criminal record includes convictions for driving while intoxicated, public intoxication, reckless driving and speeding.
Eastridge, of the 100 block of Copperfield Lane in the county, is free on a $6,000 bond. He is due in Frederick General District Court on the reckless driving charge at 1 p.m. on April 25 and due in Frederick/Winchester Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court at 9 a.m. on May 2 on the other charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.