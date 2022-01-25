CLEAR BROOK — The driver suspected of causing a fatal head-on crash shortly before 6 p.m. Monday in the 3600 block of Martinsburg Pike (U.S. 11) in Frederick County admitted to speeding and had suspected drug paraphernalia in his pickup truck, according to police.
James Peyton Poland, 64, was charged with manslaughter on Tuesday, according to Frederick County Sheriff's Office spokesman Lt. Warren W. Gosnell.
Poland, of the 500 block of Orchard Dale Drive in Clear Brook, was being held without bond at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center on Tuesday night.
Poland was southbound in a 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty in the 3200 block of Martinsburg Pike near Stonewall Elementary School when he swerved into the northbound lane, according to a search warrant affidavit written by county Sheriff's Office Deputy Trey M. Cram. He then struck a northbound 2020 Honda Civic driven by Mary Stutts, 55, of Inwood, West Virginia, according to Gosnell. Her vehicle sustained heavy front-end damage as well as driver's side impact. Once emergency workers were able to reach Stutts, she was pronounced deceased.
After hitting Stutts's vehicle, the pickup then caromed east through a front yard at 3161 Martinsburg Pike and struck a utility pole, splitting it in half, before stopping in front of a home at 3154 Martinsburg Pike. Cram said he spoke to Poland after Poland was extricated from the pickup by firefighters. He said Poland admitted to taking prescription pills throughout the day including Suboxone, a synthetic opioid designed to block heroin cravings and withdrawal symptoms.
"Mr. Poland denied consuming any alcohol," Cram wrote. "Mr. Poland told me he was traveling approximately 70 mph in a 45 mph zone."
Cram said there was a glass smoking device outside the pickup and several balled up scouring pads inside it. Cram said he also found several pill bottles in the pickup and a spoon that appeared to have drug residue on it. A driver, who Poland passed shortly before the crash, said Poland was speeding, according to Cram.
"Signs of possible drug use were found in the pickup, along with other evidence suggesting drug involvement, and the crash was approached as a DUID (Driving Under the Influence of Drugs)/manslaughter investigation," according to Gosnell.
Poland, who was transported to Winchester Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, has an extensive criminal record including convictions for abduction, assaulting a police officer, assault and battery of a family member, and eluding. The eluding conviction was for a 2014 chase on Interstate 81 in the county that reached 120 mph. A criminal complaint said Poland could be seen throwing drugs out the vehicle window during the chase, and police said he cut himself in the neck with a knife before crashing into a concrete barrier.
In a 2014 plea bargain in Frederick Circuit Court, Poland pleaded guilty to eluding, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of ammunition by a felon. He was sentenced to 12 years with nine suspended.
The gun charge was related to Poland accidentally shooting himself in the leg with a .44 Magnum revolver in 2013. Police said he threatened to commit suicide before surrendering after the shooting.
The area of Martinsburg Pike between Walters Mill Lane and Hopewell Road was shut down for several hours overnight following the crash as power crews worked to replace the pole and restore power.
That's a heck of a police record. Smoking crack while on suboxone ??? Wow.
