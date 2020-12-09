HAYFIELD — A driver who police said caused a crash with a deputy on Saturday admitted to drinking before the incident.
Sherry Lynn Roberts said she had one cranberry margarita before she was involved in a crash with a Frederick County Sheriff’s Office-issued Ford Explorer driven by Deputy Stephen Gregory about 8:20 p.m., according to a search warrant affidavit written by Deputy Trey M. Cram. The affidavit seeks blood samples drawn from Roberts at Winchester Medical Center to determine her blood alcohol content at the time of the crash.
Police said Roberts was northbound in a 2015 Lexus on South Hayfield Road attempting to cross onto North Hayfield, according to a news release on Saturday. The news release identified Roberts as Sherry Johnson.
Police said Roberts disregarded a stop sign and drove in front of the westbound Gregory. Gregory, who was responding to a missing persons call in Gore, struck the Lexus on the passenger side before the impact knocked the Explorer on its driver’s side. Motorists freed Gregory, a deputy since 2013, from the vehicle.
Gregory and Roberts were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. Sheriff Lenny Millholland said on Monday that Roberts had been released from the hospital and that Gregory’s condition had improved.
Cram wrote that Roberts had bloodshot, glassy eyes and appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. He said an empty bottle of beer was found in the back of the Lexus. The 50-year-old Roberts’ driving record includes a 2015 conviction for making an improper left turn on a red light.
