A 35-year-old man was rescued Friday morning after the SUV he was driving ended up in a small pond off Papermill Road in Frederick County, according to the county Sheriff's Office.
The driver, Michael Surgent, whose last known address is Mechanicsville, was pulled from the partially submerged vehicle by deputies Jason Hawse and Nick Dempsey, who entered the water and broke the windows to reach him, Sheriff's Office spokesman Lt. Warren Gosnell said. The water came halfway up each side of the SUV. Temperatures were in the 20s when the crash occurred.
"The subject, who was unconscious, was given a dose of Narcan that eventually brought him back around before he was turned over to medical personnel for evaluation and transport to the medical center," Gosnell said, adding that the deputies were evaluated on the scene for exposure to the frigid water and released.
Narcan is a medication used to reverse or reduce the effects of opioids.
Surgent was the only person in the vehicle, which reportedly came off Harrison Lane and crossed Papermill Road, where it went through the fence at 3575 Papermill Road and into the pond, Gosnell said.
Surgent will be facing several charges including huffing chemicals, reckless driving and driving under the influence, Gosnell said.
Members of the Sheriff's Office's dive team were on scene to remove the vehicle from the pond on Friday.
