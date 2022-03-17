CLEAR BROOK — Tire deflation devices ended a police pursuit from Berkeley County, West Virginia, into Frederick County around 9:10 p.m. on Tuesday.
Berkeley County Sheriff's Office deputies began to follow the driver after they said he fell down while getting into his car and they suspected he was intoxicated, according to court documents. The driver then fled onto Interstate 81 into Frederick County and exited at exit 323, according to an email from Lt. Warren W. Gosnell, Frederick County Sheriff's Office spokesman. The driver fled west on Rest Church Road onto Welltown Road where the devices, known as stop sticks or spike strips, were deployed.
Gosnell said he didn't know the top speed reached during the pursuit. Berkeley County Sheriff Nathan Harmon and Berkeley Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Brandy Sullivan didn't return calls on Thursday.
Frederick County Deputy Tyler E. Spears wrote that the driver, who was in a Chevrolet Cruze, crashed into a ditch at the intersection of Welltown and Martinsburg Pike (U.S. 11) by the Taco Bell at 125 Welltown Road. The driver, who police identified as Matthew Allen Kerlin, ran from the car and was apprehended by the Burger King at 1513 Martinsburg Pike.
"Kerlin's behavior was extremely erratic and he was incoherent after his apprehension," Spears wrote in a search warrant affidavit seeking blood samples to determine Kerlin's blood alcohol content. "Narcotics were found in the vehicle and Kerlin admitted to Emergency Medical Services personnel that he swallowed an unknown amount of meth while operating the vehicle."
Spears said a search of the Cruze, which was reported stolen out of Jefferson County, West Virginia, found baggies and capsules of white powder and syringes around the driver's seat. The powder tested positive as cocaine.
Kerlin, 31, of the first block of Bonnieville Drive in Falling Waters, West Virginia, was charged with eluding police, driving while intoxicated, possession of a stolen vehicle and being a fugitive with a felony warrant.
Kerlin was being held without bond at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center on Thursday. He is scheduled to appear in Frederick General District Court at 11:15 a.m. on March 21.
